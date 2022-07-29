Patriots training camp Day 3: Plenty of energy throughout Friday's practice

FOXBORO -- To borrow a phrase from another local team, the energy shifted a bit for the Patriots at Friday's training camp session. It was thrown into overdrive on a number of occasions.

And it wasn't all sunshine and lollipops either. There was some missed communication and some dropped passes, which are the things you want to get out of the way in training camp.

Here are some of the observations from an energetic and physical practice in Foxboro:

Mac Day

Another solid day from Mac, who was nearly perfect in 7 vs. 7s before he was a little less perfect in 11 vs. 11s.

Mac Jones was 7-for-8 in 7-on-7s today and 6-for-11 in 11s, with a couple passes that were completed but out of bounds



Bailey Zappe was 1-for-2 with an INT in 7s and 5-for-7 with an INT in 11s. His corner TD to Montgomery was one of the plays of the day



Brian Hoyer was absent — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2022

Mac Jones completed his first seven passes of 7v7s before Shaun Wade broke up his final attempt while covering DeVante Parker — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 29, 2022

He did throw his first interception of camp, with Jalen Mills coming down with the pick.

Mac Jones just threw his first INT to camp. It was thrown right to Jalen Mills.



Looked like a miscommunication as Jones expected someone to be there. He looked upset after the play. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 29, 2022

Still a little more uneven for Mac/offense in 11s compared to 7s. Defense got their hands on the ball twice. Batted pass by Godchaux (it looked like) and an INT by Mills on a miscommunication with Jakobi. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 29, 2022

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe also threw a few passes to the defense on Friday.

Bailey Zappe throws his second interception of the day. This time to Justin Bethel, who caught the pass wearing pads on his hands. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 29, 2022

Jonnu Smith Turns In Play Of The Day

If anyone needs to have a big year it's Jonnu Smith. It sounds like he's off to a solid start in camp, and he turned in a highlight touchdown grab on Friday.

A terrific twisting catch by Jonnu Smith in a seam route in the red zone, plucks it over Kyle Dugger in the end zone on a FEATHERY throw from Jones from about 25 yards out. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 29, 2022

Biggest cheer to date in this practice comes as Mac Jones lofts a rainbow to TE Jonnu Smith in the back of the end zone, and Smith leaps up over Kyle Dugger to haul it in.



TD.



Big spike from Jonnu after. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 29, 2022

Jonnu Smith leaps, spins 180 degrees and high-points a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones during 7-on-7s over Kyle Dugger.



Early Play of the Day candidate. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 29, 2022

Montgomery Checks In

With James White still on the mend from hip surgery, the Patriots have a big hole to fill on the offense. Ty Montgomery is one of the favorites to get run as the team's pass-catching back, and he had a nice touchdown on Friday.

Ty Montgomery just made a really nice 20-yard touchdown grab from Bailey Zappe. Shaun Wade had really tight coverage. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 29, 2022

Returning Punts

Kyle Dugger, Tre Nixon and Marcus Jones all practiced punt returns on Friday. The rookie Jones made a mistake, and he had to pay for it.

Marcus Jones muffs his first attempt and is running a penalty lap — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 29, 2022

Fun And Games

The day ended with Bill Belichick having a little fun with his players by way of a punt return competition. Two players went head to head and had to see how many punts they could field while still holding the balls which they had already caught.

It started with Nixon and Jones, which ended in a tie when both fielded five punts. Then a pair of linemen got involved, with rookie Cole Strange beating out defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell.

Practice ending with a punt return challenge between Marcus Jones and Tre Nixon. Seeing how many they can catch while holding the ones they’ve already caught in their hands. Both made it up to five before Belichick called it. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2022

Now the big man division! OL Cole Strange vs. DL DaMarcus Mitchell.



Strange caught two to win that round. https://t.co/OB6LgLdmKv — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2022

Gotta have a little Friday fun at training camp. It's the rules.

Walkie-Talkie Mania

The debate over who will be calling offensive plays rose to a new level this week when Matt Patricia was seen with a walkie-talkie. Joe Judge had the walkie-talkie briefly on Thursday before it ended back in Patricia's hands.

On Friday, Bill Belichick threw out another curveball.

Jabrill Peppers is currently standing on the back line of the end zone with a walkie talkie. Is HE the offensive coordinator? 🤔#TalkieTalk — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) July 29, 2022

Peppers (who is on PUP) didn't have control over the walkie-talkie for very long, so don't throw him into the OC mix just yet.

Bill Belichick looked like he was calling plays today during a part of 11v11s. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 29, 2022

What's Next?

The Patriots will practice again on Saturday before getting a day off on Sunday. They'll be back to practice on Monday, when the team will put on pads for the first time in camp.