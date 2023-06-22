Patriots announce dates for first days of training camp

FOXBORO -- Are you ready for some football? You still have to wait a month, but Patriots training camp is fast approaching.

Training camp will kick off in New England on July 25 when veteran players report to camp, the Patriots announced on Thursday. Fans will get their first look at Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez and crew when the team conducts their first practices of camp the following day, June 26, with two more sessions confirmed on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28.

New England's fourth practice of training camp will take place on either Saturday, July 29 or Sunday, July 30. All outdoor practices are free and open to the public.

Additional practice sessions will be announced at a later date, with fans encouraged to check Patriots.com and the team's official app for daily updates. Fans can also call the training camp hotline for updates at (508) 549-0001.

The Pats will also bring their training camp show on the road once again this summer, announcing joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay (Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17) and at Tennessee with the Titans (Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 23) prior to their preseason games against those teams.

This year marks the 21st consecutive training camp at Gillette Stadium.