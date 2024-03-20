Patriots' top decision-makers expected to attend pro days for all top QBs -- including J.J. McCarthy

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

BOSTON -- The combine is far off in the NFL rearview mirror, and the draft remains quite a distance off in the distance. That means it's officially pro day season.

While that may not be the most exciting stretch of time for football fans, it's an important one for front offices and coaches to get an up-close and personal look at players who could determine the fates of their franchises. And with the Patriots sitting with the No. 3 overall pick, this is a rather significant stretch for Eliot Wolf, Jerod Mayo, and the rest of the top decision-makers in Foxboro.

That work will begin Wednesday, when Wolf, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney will attend USC's pro day, according to SI's Albert Breer. Even though Caleb Williams is expected by just about everybody to be taken by the Bears with the first overall pick, the Patriots are still heading out west, perhaps to get closer looks at receivers Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice.

Breer added that Jerod Mayo will join that group for the pro days at Michigan, North Carolina and LSU, the locations of J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, respectively.

Sources: Director of scouting Eliot Wolf, OC Alex Van Pelt and QBs coach TC McCartney are leading a Patriots contingent to USC Pro Day today. HC Jerod Mayo will join those 3 (and a bigger Patriots group) at Michigan Pro Day Friday, and North Carolina and LSU Pro Days next week. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

There remains plenty of speculation that the Patriots might trade down from No. 3 in order to build up the roster in some areas of significant need, which does make some sense. The flip side of the case for that move would be that missing out on a franchise quarterback who's capable of winning a Super Bowl or two would be more painful for the franchise to endure.

And so, the scouting and evaluation has to continue until the decision has to be made a month from now.