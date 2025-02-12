Former New England Patriots player sells Super Bowl ring from historic comeback win for $88,125

BOSTON – Former New England Patriots player Martellus Bennett's Super Bowl ring from the team's historic 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons netted $88,125 at auction.

Bennett's Super Bowl ring was sold through Hunt Auctions and was expected to bring in between $50,000 to $100,000 when the listing went live.

Martellus Bennett sells Super Bowl ring

Hunt Auctions described the ring as "coveted as one of the most desirable of all modern era Super Bowl examples with only a scant few offered at auction."

Greatest Comeback. Incredible 2016 @Patriots Martellus Bennett Super Bowl ring from the greatest comeback in NFL history. The ring is coveted as one of the most desirable of all modern era Super Bowl examples with only a scant few offered at auction leading to a selling price of… pic.twitter.com/l2GB0rUSGq — Hunt Auctions (@HuntAuctions) February 8, 2025

The Jostens ring features 133 round diamonds, five marquis and pave-set diamonds, and corundum sapphire and ruby.

Bennett's name and number, five Lombardi trophies, and the score from the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history are among the items crafted onto the ring.

Who is Martellus Bennett?

Bennett spent two stints in New England catching passes from Tom Brady. He was a key part of the team's 2016 season that culminated with the stunning victory over the Falcons. With Rob Gronkowski sidelined due to injury, Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.

During the Super Bowl, Bennett drew a pass interference penalty at the goal line, setting up James White's game-winning touchdown in overtime to cap the comeback.

He left the Patriots in free agency following the season for Green Bay, but departed the Packers and returned to Foxboro. Bennett played just two games that season before suffering a season-ending injury. He retired after the season.

Why did Martellus Bennett sell his Super Bowl ring?

Bennett had been pondering selling his Super Bowl ring since 2019. At the time, he tweeted that he wouldn't mind selling it.

"Not broke at all. Just doesn't do anything for me. I don't wear it don't plan on wearing it. I'd rather sell it than just have it in a box with the key to the city of Dallas. Lol," Bennett said on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in 2019.

When a fan responded that it is "just jewelry," Bennett agreed.

"Exactly. The ring was the least exciting part for me. Although the ring party thingy was a blast. Lol. I danced all night it was great," Bennett posted.