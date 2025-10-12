How to watch Patriots vs. Saints in Week 6

The New England Patriots have moved on from last weekend's upset victory over the Bills and are focused on keeping their winning ways going Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. The Pats are looking for a third straight win when they take on the Saints at the Superdome in Week 6.

The 3-2 Patriots are looking to avoid a letdown against the 1-4 Saints, but New Orleans is not a team New England can take lightly. Here's how fans can tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Saints showdown in The Big Easy.

How can you watch Patriots vs. Saints on cable?

Sunday's game is being broadcast nationally on CBS and can be seen locally in Boston on WBZ-TV.

Spero Dedes and Adam Achuleta will be in the booth for the CBS broadcast, while Aditi Kinkhabwala will provide analysis from the sidelines.

Where can you stream Patriots vs. Saints?

Fans can stream Sunday's Patriots-Saints game on Paramount+ or NFL+ (New England and New Orleans markets only and a subscription is required).

Out-of-market fans can stream the game on NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now available on YouTube and YouTube TV with a subscription.

Patriots vs. Saints history

The Patriots are 10-6 in their previous matchups against the Saints, and 5-1 against them in New Orleans. New England is 4-1 against the Saints in the Superdome.

The Saints embarrassed the Patriots the last time these two teams met, crushing New England 34-0 at Gillette Stadium two years ago.

Here are all the news, notes, and fun facts you should know about Sunday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Saints storylines

The Patriots haven't won three straight games since the 2022 season. Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs will look to build off their spectacular Week 5, when Diggs broke out for 10 receptions and 146 yards against Buffalo.

If he catches at least 10 passes again this weekend, Diggs will become the first Patriots player with back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions since Julian Edelman did so in 2015. If he has another 100-yard game -- which would be his third straight -- Diggs will become the first Patriots player to hit the century mark in three straight weeks since Wes Welker had four straight 100-yard games during the 2012 season.

Maye is also looking to have a turnover-free game for a third straight weekend. Here's everything we're watching for when the Pats and the Saints kick off Sunday afternoon.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Saints in Week 6?

New England is 3.5-point favorites heading into Sunday's game, and five of the eight experts on CBS Sports are picking the Patriots to cover. All eight are picking New England to win straight up.

What is the Patriots' schedule the rest of the 2025 season?

Week 1: Raiders 20, Patriots 13

Week 2: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

Week 3: Steelers 21, Patriots 14

Week 4: Patriots 42, Panthers 13

Week 5: Patriots 23, Bills 20

Week 6: Patriots @ Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Patriots @ Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD

Patriots vs. Saints coverage on WBZ-TV

Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV, and Patriots 5th Quarter over on TV38 after the game.