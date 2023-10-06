Patriots-Saints Week 5 predictions

FOXBORO -- After getting demolished in Dallas last Sunday, the Patriots really need a win this weekend in front of their home fans.

The Pats have yet to win a game at Gillette Stadium this season, but will look to change that Sunday afternoon when the New Orleans Saints come to town. The Saints have lost two straight after a 2-0 start to the season, and are looking to bounce back from a 26-9 home loss to the Bucs in Week 4.

Like the Patriots last weekend, the Saints also didn't score a touchdown in their Week 4 loss. Also like the Patriots, the Saints haven't scored a touchdown since the second quarter of Week 3.

Which team will come out victorious on Sunday? Will the Patriots improve to 2-3, or will the Saints sent them into a 1-4 start?

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

I don't care if they win this one by one point or 40 points. The Patriots can't lose this game. Not against the Saints.

The Pats are coming off one of the franchise's worst losses ever, and they have yet to win at home this season. They better win on Sunday.

Patriots 21, Saints 9

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Just looking for a clean game from this Patriots team. Find a way to win -- it's as simple as that.

Patriots 20, Saints 17

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

What if this is it? What if this is THE week that we all remember as the day it all ended?

Orrrrrr, what if it's not? While I do think a loss for the home team is very much a possibility, I don't love the Saints' ability to make it happen. So while the Patriots may be teetering, they should have enough to get by a very mediocre New Orleans team. But it won't be pretty.

Patriots 20, Saints 10

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

If the Patriots lose this one... well at least the Celtics and the Bruins are right around the corner.

Falling to 1-4 would essentially sink this Patriots season, which is barely afloat as it is. Hopefully, Mac's decision-making is much better this weekend, and the defense holds its own despite being ravaged by injuries.

It'd be nice to see the running game get going, too.

Patriots 24, Saints 20

We've got everything Saints-Patriots covered on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage continues Friday night with Patriots All Access on WBZ-TV at 7pm. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Saints kick off just after 1pm, and we'll wrap it all up on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 immediately following the game!