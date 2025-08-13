Patriots add Shane Watts to running back mix after releasing Deneric Prince

Efton Chism has to make the Patriots and other takeaways from New England's preseason opener

The New England Patriots have a good stable of running backs heading into the 2025 season, but injuries have forced the team to add to the back of the depth chart three weeks into training camp. On Tuesday, the Patriots signed rookie Shane Watts, who is replacing a different running back the team signed over the weekend.

Watts will take the roster spot of Deneric Prince, who was just signed by New England on Sunday but was released Tuesday with an injury designation. Prince played 15 special teams snaps over two regular season games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 to earn a Super Bowl ring that season, and spent all of last season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

Who is Shane Watts?

As for Watts, he's a 23-year-old rookie who played his college career at Division II's Fort Hayes State in Kansas. He racked up 1,752 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns during the 2024 season, which saw Watts rush for 1,303 rushing yards and 13 scores with another 449 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He earned All-American Second Team honors for his big season.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Watts started his college career as a defensive back, but moved to running back ahead of his junior season. In 22 games at the position, he ran for 1,979 yards and 18 touchdowns off 334 carries, and had 606 yards and five more touchdowns off 61 receptions.

Patriots running back depth chart

Watts will figure into the back of the running back depth chart at the moment, with Rhamondre Stevenson, rookie TreVeyon Henderson, and veteran Antonio Gibson firmly entrenched in the top three spots. Watts will compete with Terrell Jennings and JaMycal Hasty as depth options in the New England backfield.

Prince will hit waivers following his release by the Patriots, and if no team claims him he'll revert to New England's injured reserve list. Running back Lan Larison and fullback Brock Lampe have already landed on New England's IR this summer.