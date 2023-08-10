Patriots rookies assigned real numbers ahead of Thursday night's preseason game

Patriots players to keep an eye on during Thursday's preseason opener

FOXBORO -- In a sure sign that football has arrived, Patriots rookies have been given real numbers ahead of Thursday night's preseason tilt against the Houston Texans.

For the last handful of years, the Patriots have assigned their rookies with some unconventional numbers during training camp. New England's top pick has been given No. 50, and each subsequent pick and undrafted rookie free agent has gotten the next number. That's why we saw the likes of Mac Jones and Christian Gonzalez sporting an awkward No. 50 jersey on the practice field.

But now it's time for the rooks to get real numbers. Or at least real numbers they can wear in the preseason. Gonzalez will don the No. 19 on Thursday night, the team announced this afternoon.

Rookie numbers are in. pic.twitter.com/SRF5pBS89r — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 10, 2023

Will Gonzalez be wearing No. 19 come Week 1? Probably not. He wore No. 0 at Oregon, and that would look pretty sick on his Patriots jersey. We'll see if he can get that digit by the time Sept. 10 arrives.

Here are the other numbers that Pats fans should keep an eye out for against the Texans, with several exciting rookies looking to make a splash in their first professional game.

CB Christian Gonzalez, No. 19

DL Keion White, No. 99

LB Marte Mapu, No. 30

G Jake Andrews, No. 67

K Chad Ryland, No. 38

OL Sidy Sow, No. 61

OL Atonio Mafi, No. 68

WR Kayshon Boutte, No. 80

P Bryce Barringer, No. 9

WR Demario Douglas, No. 81

CB Ameer Speed, No. 28

CB Isaiah Bolden, No. 7

QB/WR Malik Cunningham, No. 16

LB Jordan Heilig, No. 37

TE Johnny Lumpkin, No. 83

WR Thyrick Pitts, No. 13

DL Justus Tavai, No. 94

