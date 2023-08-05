Devin and Jason McCourty bring 'twincast' to Patriots preseason games on WBZ

FOXBORO - The Patriots' preseason begins on Thursday when they go to head to head with the Houston Texans and while you can watch the games on WBZ TV, there's a new feature available this season.

Devin and Jason McCourty will be doing a "The McCourty Twincast" for Patriots preseason games this year. The McCourtys will put their own spin on the game, similar to their "Double Coverage" podcast.

"We're looking forward to it," said Devin McCourty. "Just sitting down and watching the game as twin brothers but also as fans. Just being able to tell everybody kind of the insights of training camp, what's going on, what preseason games are like for young guys going out there but doing it live while watching the game. If anybody knows us, we're planning to have a lot fun and also give some insight."

The Twincasts will stream on WBZ.com for all three preseason games. It starts with Thursday's game against Houston at 7 p.m.