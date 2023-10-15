Watch CBS News
Patriots rookie Keion White suffers head injury on opening drive vs. Raiders

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- When the Patriots lost Matt Judon, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said that rookie Keion White would be seeing an uptick in playing time.

Yet the Patriots got even more shorthanded on Sunday, with White suffering a head injury on the opening possession of the game in Las Vegas.

White was in the backfield, tackling Josh Jacobs, when he collided helmet-to-helmet with teammate Kyle Dugger. White remained down on the turf for a few seconds after the play, drawing the Patriots' training staff onto the field.

White did not play the remainder of the drive, and the Patriots listed White as questionable to return with a head injury.

A second-round pick out of Georgia Tech, White entered the game with two tackles and a pass defense in the first five games of his career.

