Patriots reportedly sign QB Ian Book to practice squad

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have added another quarterback to the mix. New England has reportedly signed former Notre Dame QB Ian Book to its practice squad, according to The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.

Book, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021 following a five-year career in South Bend. He made one start for the Saints in his rookie campaign, completing 12 of his 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions. Book was sacked eight times that afternoon in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The quarterback spent the 2022 season on the Philadelphia Eagles, but was waived in August as part of the team's final roster cuts.

Book enjoyed lots of success at Notre Dame, starting 35 of the 47 games that he appeared in and racking up 30 career wins -- the most ever by a Notre Dame QB. He threw for nearly 9,000 yards and 70 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions, and added another 17 rushing scores during his collegiate career. He helped lead the Irish to a 10-2 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff as a senior in 2020.

The Pats worked Book out Wednesday morning and are now adding him to the team's practice squad for Week 2's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. New England had claimed former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and signed him to the team's 53-man roster before of the season, but placed him on the reserve/left squad list ahead of Week 1.

Book will now join a quarterback room in New England made up of starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe, along with practice squad QB Malik Cunningham.