Patriots reportedly bring back linebacker/special teamer Mack Wilson

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are bringing back another depth piece, reportedly re-signing linebacker Mack Wilson to a one-year deal on Thursday.

The deal is reportedly worth $2.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns -- whom the Patriots acquired Wilson from ahead of last season -- were also reportedly interested in signing Wilson this offseason.

New England acquired Wilson from the Browns last offseason in a one-for-one swap for Chase Winovich. Wilson struggled early and only started three games for the Patriots, and wasn't able to establish a role in New England's linebacking corps. But he carved out a nice role on special teams by season's end, and ended up playing 62 percent of New England's special teams snaps in 2022.

Through 17 games, Wilson racked up 36 total tackles to go with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The new contract doesn't necessarily guarantee him a roster spot in 2023, but playing well on special teams last year will certainly help his cause.