Patriots release running back James Robinson

BOSTON -- This offseason, the Patriots let Damien Harris depart via free agency, opting to sign free-agent James Robinson.

Robinson, though, didn't make it out of minicamp, with the Patriots releasing him on Monday.

The 24-year-old Robinson spent two and a half seasons with the Jaguars before getting traded to the Jets last year.

In 11 games between Jacksonville and New York, he rushed for 425 yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns. In his career, he's rushed for 2,262 yards on 514 carries (4.4 Y/A) with 18 touchdowns, while also catching 91 passes for 617 yards and five more touchdowns. He rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020 as a rookie.

Robinson signed a two-year deal with New England, worth a total of $4 million. Just $150,000 of that money, though, was fully guaranteed.

The Patriots' depth chart at running back is still stocked pretty well, with Rhamondre Stevenson set to be the lead back. The Patriots also have Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in line to work in the backfield this season.

The team also released defensive back Tae Hayes while re-signing defensive lineman Justus Tavai and signing third-round draft pick Marte Mapu.