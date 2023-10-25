Patriots release cool video encapsulating Bill Belichick's milestone victories

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick picked up his 300th victory on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, a milestone win in a Hall of Fame career.

On Wednesday, the team released a video celebrating those milestone wins along the way, providing a quick glimpse of what winning 300 games really looks like.

The first victory came, coincidentally, in Foxboro, as Belichick's 1991 Browns won 20-0 in Week 2 over Dick MacPherson's Patriots. (Gold star for you if you knew that Tom Hodson played some dreadful quarterback for the Patriots that day, with 95 passing yards, two interceptions and four sacks. He'd finish his career with a 1-11 record as a starter and a 64.1 passer rating.)

The video then moves to Belichick's 50th win, an overtime win in Buffalo. (You may remember that game as the one when Tom Brady's career was nearly ended before it really began. There was also the crazy David Patten out-of-bounds play, too.)

Belichick's 100th victory also came against the Bills, this one a Week 1 victory to start the year. Ty Warren scored the winning points for New England by sacking J.P. Losman in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter. The Patriots won, 19-17. Current receivers coach Troy Brown scored the first touchdown of the day for New England, and it was one of the final games of natural grass at Gillette Stadium.

The video then moves on to Belichick's 150th win, which ... came against the Bills as well. This was a competitive 38-30 win, featuring two touchdowns from Tom Brady to Randy Moss as well as a touchdown connection with a rookie tight end named Rob Gronkowski.

Belichick's 200th win came in 2014, on the campus of the University of Minnesota, as the Vikings were in between stadiums at the time. The Patriots won 30-7, with Darrelle Revis intercepting his first pass with the Patriots.

The next milestone victory was No. 250, and it came on Christmas Eve in 2017 against -- you guessed it -- the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots won 37-16, with Dion Lewis rushing for 129 yards with a touchdown and catching five passes for 24 yards and another touchdown, while Gronkowski made one of the best catches of his career.

Rob Gronkowski touchdown catch GIF from NFL+

And of course, the video ends with the 300th victory also coming against the Bills.

Milestones, milestones, milestones.



A look at Coach Belichick's journey to 300 regular season wins. pic.twitter.com/sD4xSF6ZRT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2023

Perhaps if we knew that milestone history against Buffalo, we would have seen Sunday's upset victory coming.

