Patriots-Raiders Week 6 predictions: No one is picking the Pats anymore

FOXBORO -- This really could be it. If the Patriots can't beat the Las Vegas Raiders, who can they beat?

Well, we know they can beat themselves. They've been doing that for five weeks, and if their 1-4 record turns into 1-5 by Sunday night, the season could potentially be over before we hit Halloween.

The WBZ Sports team was surprisingly confident in New England's chances at sneaking out wins in each of the last two weeks. We were all wrong. So very, very wrong.

And we've all learned our lesson. No more benefit of the doubt for these New England Patriots. Just doubt.

Are you sitting down? You should be sitting down -- because NO ONE HERE is picking the Patriots this weekend.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

If the Patriots don't beat the Raiders this weekend ... well this could get ugly. They have the Bills and the Dolphins the following two weeks. This team could be 1-7 heading into November.

The Raiders are beatable. But this game is in Vegas, and we all remember what happened in Vegas last season.

Raiders 21, Patriots 14

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I refuse to pick the Patriots again until they win a game. If I'm the Pats, I come out angry Sunday afternoon!

Angry about being 1-4. Angry about last year's embarrassing loss in Vegas. Angry about the offense.

And I come out running, running, running, and running some more. Give the ball to Stevenson and Zeke. All. Day. Long.

Raiders 24, Patriots 10

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

You know ... I don't love their chances.

Raiders 28 Patriots 13

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

Something weird has to happen in this one. Nothing will top how last year's Patriots-Raiders game ended, but this one will probably get weird too.

Maybe Josh McDaniels will wear a hat instead of a visor. Maybe Mac Jones will find a new way to turn the ball over. Maybe Jakobi Meyers will throw a touchdown pass against his former team.

Something strange and unusual is going to happen in Vegas. I don't think that something strange and unusual, however, will be a win for the Patriots.

Raiders 24, Patriots 13

