Patriots place Ty Montgomery on injured reserve, sign Lil'Jordan Humphrey from practice squad

BOSTON -- In a somewhat surprising development, Patriots running back Ty Montgomery was able to avoid injured reserve and make the Patriots' 53-man roster after suffering a training camp injury.

In an equally surprising development, Montgomery is now headed to IR after playing in one game.

The Patriots announced on Tuesday afternoon that Montgomery has been placed on IR, just two days after he took 21 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in Sunday's loss in Miami to the Dolphins.

Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in the Patriots' preseason finale in Las Vegas, requiring a cart ride to the locker room. But he recovered from that injury quickly enough to be able to play in Week 1, a game in which he took two handoffs (for negative-2 yards) and caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was Montgomery's first since 2018.

Montgomery will be eligible to return to the roster after spending at least four weeks on IR.

The Patriots filled Montgomery's roster spot by signing receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. A standout from the preseason, Humphrey played in Week 1 after being elevated from the practice squad, taking three snaps on offense and one on special teams.

The Patriots also signed tackle Marcus Cannon to the practice squad. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Patriots back in 2011, Cannon played last season with the Texans.