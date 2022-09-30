Patriots-Packers Week 4 predictions: Can New England pull off the upset?

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

BOSTON -- After a week of mystery, the Patriots finally announced on Friday afternoon that Mac Jones will not be playing Sunday in Green Bay. What might that mean for the Patriots?

That's a big of a mystery in and of itself, as Brian Hoyer has started just two games since 2018. He hasn't won a game as a starter since Oct. 2, 2016 -- precisely six years separated from this week's game in Green Bay.

Do the Patriots have a chance against the 2-1 Packers? Here's how our sports team sees Sunday afternoon playing out.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a game where I'll freely admit it: I'm rooting for Brian Hoyer to go into Lambeau Field and pull off the huge upset. But that doesn't mean it's going to happen.

Aaron Rodgers brings Brady-like home numbers into this one. In his last 21 games at Lambeau, he's thrown 52 touchdown passes and only three picks.

The Pats need to play a simple game: Win the turnover battle, avoid the mental mistakes, and win time of possession. All of that will be hard to do.

Packers 28, Patriots 13

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Maybe in the old days, when the Patriots were winning 12-14 games every year with Tom Brady, we could get behind the idea of the whole team bearing down and winning behind a backup quarterback. But these days ... it doesn't feel like that will happen.

Aaron Rodgers' offense isn't as explosive as we're used to, but they'll get their points, and they'll get some extra possessions off Patriots turnovers.

Just doesn't feel like a good spot for New England.

Packers 31, Patriots 6

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Packers offense has not been great while the Patriots defense has been pretty good. But the New England D has also been prone to give up some big plays this season, so Aaron Rodgers should be able to take full advantage of that.

As for the offense keeping up with the Packers -- even these Packers -- I don't like those chances. Not with Mac Jones, and especially not with Brian Hoyer.

Packers 27, Patriots 10

