Multiple fights break out at Patriots-Packers joint practice

Patriots players react to Ezekiel Elliott making his debut at practice

Patriots players react to Ezekiel Elliott making his debut at practice

Patriots players react to Ezekiel Elliott making his debut at practice

BOSTON -- The Patriots and Packers got back to work on Thursday for their second joint practice session in Green Bay. Things got a bit heated.

While Wednesday's session was spirited but not contentious, Thursday was a different story, with numerous mini-scraps bubbling throughout the course of the practice. Eventually, tensions bubbled over.

The chaos was a bit hard to track, but it started with some dust-ups early on. According to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed, coaches had to step in to try to calm everyone down after the third scrap. Those discussions with huddled players ... didn't really work.

Not effective. Next play saw even more jawing. https://t.co/TqCcrOOcFr — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 17, 2023

Later in the practice, Anfernee Jennings reportedly got a 20-yard running start before leveling Keshawn Banks.

Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings just got kicked out of practice for what @Brian_Butch is calling a full-on 20-yard run before leveling Packers OLB Keshawn Banks during punt drill.



Then another scrum and Isaiah McDuffie on the ground. His helmet comes off and Keion White tosses it. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2023

Jennings was kicked out of the practice, as Bill Belichick has long employed a strict no-fighting rule on the practice field.

As noted in that previous tweet, rookie Keion White was involved in the fights, tossing a Packers player's helmet.

Green Bay reporter Kyle Malzhan said that the Packers' Isaiah McDuffie was getting kicked by a Patriots player at one point.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche counted six or seven scraps in all.

Feisty start to joint practice Day 2



🏈6-7 dust ups/scrums

🏈 Anfernee Jennings was tossed

🏈all 3 phases involved - Offense, defense, Special Teams

🏈Mayo, Bill Belichick gathered D at one point to talk to them

🏈Looks like Pats trying to atone for tough Day 1 @wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 17, 2023

The two teams will get a chance to cool down after Thursday's session, as they won't be sharing a field again until Saturday night, when they kick off their second preseason game of the summer.