Patriots' offense dominates Packers in best practice of the summer

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots offense has awoken.

In a summer that's featured some up-and-down performances from the offensive unit, and coming off a characteristically up-and-down showing on the practice field on Wednesday, the Patriots turned in their best day of offensive work all summer when going against the Packers on Thursday. Despite a series of fights slowing things down a bit, the Patriots' offense put forth a remarkable showing.

The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan was impressed by quarterback Mac Jones, tweeting, "One of Mac's best practices I've seen. What a show." MassLive's Mark Daniels agreed.

The #Patriots offense has dominated the Packers around 2 tip-drill INTs from Zappe today. One of Mac’s best practices I’ve seen. What a show. https://t.co/c6TxM9iAzE — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

Patriots-Packers, part 2



11v11



Mac Jones: 14/17

Bailey Zappe: 18/27, 2 INT



One of the best practices I’ve ever seen from Mac Jones. What a day. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 17, 2023

At one point, when Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown to end a two-minute drill, Callahan summed up the day succinctly: "Incredible practice."

Bailey Zappe beats the buzzer on his 2-minute drill with a TD to Kayshon Boutte in the front right corner of the end zone with seconds left. Pats sideline goes bananas, swarms Boutte.



Incredible practice. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

NESN's Dakota Randall described in detail a situation where Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was standing on the sideline while staying in Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's ear. DeVante Parker then caught a touchdown, and the entire Patriots sideline erupted.

Great sequence just happened.



Jaire Alexander was getting lined up and jawing loudly with Jabrill Peppers, who was on the sideline. Mike Pellegrino told everyone to cut it out.



Seconds later, Mac Jones hit Parker for a 50-yard TD, and half the team ran to the end zone. — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 17, 2023

MassLive's Mark Daniels described that pass as the best throw of the summer for Jones.

Honestly, that was the best throw from Mac Jones this summer — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 17, 2023

In some more good news for the offense, Ezekiel Elliott was involved in the action, taking live reps at running back and finding the end zone.

Looked like Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 10-yard touchdown run (handoff from Mac). He flexed on the Packers defense after crossing the goal line. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 17, 2023

Zeke running with the 1s and getting full contact work in red zone. Looks spry. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2023

Callahan charted Jones as going 14-for-17 on the day, which as much better than Bailey Zappe's 18-for-28 day with two interceptions.

#Patriots-Packers joint practices Day 2:

🏈The Pats’ best offensive practice yet. A show.

🏈Mac 14/17, finished 2-minute with 45-yard TD to DeVante Parker in stride.

🏈Pats’ D stopped Jordan Love late in 2-minute.

🏈Zappe 18/28, 2 INTs, 3 sacks.

🏈Zeke repped with Mac and Zappe. pic.twitter.com/VgpmztuGvA — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

The Athletic's Chad Graff labeled it the best practice of the year for the Patriots.

The Patriots just finished their best practice of 2023. After the Packers were better on Day 1 of joint practices, the Patriots were definitively better today.



The offense was really good (though had some O-line issues) and the defense dominated. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 17, 2023

Clearly, it was a big day for Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien, and the rest of the New England offense. Considering joint practices have largely replaced much of the work that used to take place in preseason games, fans may have to continue to wait to see that offense in full action. But at the very least, the offensive unit took its largest step forward of the summer on the practice field in Green Bay.