Patriots' offense dominates Packers in best practice of the summer
BOSTON -- The New England Patriots offense has awoken.
In a summer that's featured some up-and-down performances from the offensive unit, and coming off a characteristically up-and-down showing on the practice field on Wednesday, the Patriots turned in their best day of offensive work all summer when going against the Packers on Thursday. Despite a series of fights slowing things down a bit, the Patriots' offense put forth a remarkable showing.
The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan was impressed by quarterback Mac Jones, tweeting, "One of Mac's best practices I've seen. What a show." MassLive's Mark Daniels agreed.
At one point, when Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown to end a two-minute drill, Callahan summed up the day succinctly: "Incredible practice."
NESN's Dakota Randall described in detail a situation where Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was standing on the sideline while staying in Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's ear. DeVante Parker then caught a touchdown, and the entire Patriots sideline erupted.
MassLive's Mark Daniels described that pass as the best throw of the summer for Jones.
In some more good news for the offense, Ezekiel Elliott was involved in the action, taking live reps at running back and finding the end zone.
Callahan charted Jones as going 14-for-17 on the day, which as much better than Bailey Zappe's 18-for-28 day with two interceptions.
The Athletic's Chad Graff labeled it the best practice of the year for the Patriots.
Clearly, it was a big day for Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien, and the rest of the New England offense. Considering joint practices have largely replaced much of the work that used to take place in preseason games, fans may have to continue to wait to see that offense in full action. But at the very least, the offensive unit took its largest step forward of the summer on the practice field in Green Bay.
for more features.