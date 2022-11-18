Patriots-Jets Week 11 predictions

BOSTON -- The last time the Patriots and the Jets met, New York essentially gift-wrapped a victory for New England. That was three weeks ago.

The last time the Patriots and the Jets met in New England, it was an absolute beatdown by the Pats, who crushed their AFC East rival 54-13 late last October. The Patriots never took their foot off the gas and scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter despite having the outcome well in hand.

Obviously, the Jets felt embarrassed by those two outcomes. They were determined to get some revenge for last season's blowout three weeks ago, but instead saw Zach Wilson throw three costly interceptions. It was New York's 13th straight loss to the Patriots.

New York bounced back from that loss to beat the Bills, which has them sitting in second place in the division at 6-3. The Patriots, at 5-4, currently occupy the basement of the division, but a win on Sunday would certainly help them climb a bit in the standings. With a win, the Patriots still only have a 39 percent chance at making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. But a loss would drop those chances down to just 17 percent.

It's a huge game for both teams. The Patriots need to start a difficult second half with a win, while the Jets are simply sick of losing to New England. Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday's game playing out!

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a huge one with massive AFC East implications. A Pats win and they're tied with the Jets at 6-4 and have the head-to-head tiebreaker over them (2-0). A loss and that last-place hole is deeper. I will be curious to see how Mac and the offense look post-bye week. The defense will be dealing with a more patient Zach Wilson offense. Second divisional meetings are seemingly always a grind.

Patriots 16, Jets 13



Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Patriots were barely good enough to beat the Jets once. Are we convinced they're good enough to beat a decent team twice? I'm not sure myself. So I'm picking the Jets to win this one.

That being said ... there's always the chance that Bill Belichick's defense throws Zach Wilson back into the blender, forcing the quarterback to throw the game away with a bevy of back-breaking picks for the visitors. If Wilson can prevent that from happening -- and that is a huge if -- then the Jets should be able to grind out a win in Foxboro that is a loooooong time coming for that organization.

Jets 20, Patriots 12

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Jets have to beat the Patriots at some point, right? Going seven straight years without a win against a team you play twice just seems outrageous.

But if Zach Wilson keeps throwing passes to Patriots defensive backs, and New England can establish the run and keep Mac Jones from making Wilson-like mistakes, the streak will continue for the Jets. The Pats really need this one too, with six of their eight remaining games against opponents with a winning record.

Patriots 17, Jets 10

