Patriots reportedly hiring Jeremy Springer as Jerod Mayo's special teams coordinator

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo has filled two of his three coordinator positions on the Patriots coaching staff, reportedly landing an up-and-coming coach from the Sean McVay tree to lead New England's special teams.

The Patriots are reportedly set to hire Jeremy Springer to serve as the team's special teams coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Springer served as an assistant special teams coach on the L.A. Rams for the last two seasons, and interviewed with New England twice this offseason.

Springer joined Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles following an eight-year run at the college level, serving as an assistant at UTEP, Texas A&M, Arizona, and Marshall.

The 35-year-old has his work cut out for him in New England, as he'll look to improve a special teams unit that finished 28th in special teams Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) in 2023 under Cam Achord. A solid special teams unit was once a staple of Bill Belichick's Patriots teams, but has fallen off drastically over the last three seasons.

However, the Rams weren't particularly good in the third phase of the game last season, either. In fact, they were historically bad on special teams in 2023.

The LA Rams now have the 6th-lowest special teams DVOA ever. The Rams are at -9.8%. No. 31 Patriots are -3.4%. Rams are almost 3x as bad as any other ST unit this year. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/P7KjAl697K — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) January 1, 2024

Much of that had to do with Rams kickers missing 11 field goals and five extra points. Los Angeles also allowed a blocked punt, and Ethan Evans averaged only 38.5 net yards per punt last season.

With Springer reportedly set to join the staff, Mayo can now set his focus on finding a new offensive coordinator. Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, who worked in New England from 2015-22, is reportedly "well-positioned" to land that job.

New England is reportedly set to elevate defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as the team's defensive coordinator.