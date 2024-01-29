Nick Caley set for a second, in-person interview with Patriots for offensive coordinator job

FOXBORO -- It looks like Jerod Mayo has one of his coordinators lined up. Another may not be far behind.

With DeMarcus Covington reportedly set to take over as New England's defensive coordinator, Mayo is now focusing on the ongoing search for a new offensive coordinator. Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley is reportedly set for his second interview with the team, and this time he will interview with the Patriots in-person.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Caley is "well-positioned" to become New England's next offensive coordinator.

Caley is no stranger to the Patriots, as he worked on the New England coaching staff from 2015-22. He served as the team's tight ends coach the final six seasons of that eight-year stint, and interviewed to replace Josh McDaniels at offensive coordinator in 2022 before Bill Belichick went with the failed Matt Patricia-Joe Judge experiment.

While Caley appears to be the favorite, there are others lined up to interview for the OC position on Mayo's staff. The team will also be interviewing Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Engstrand has been with Detroit since 2020, and could be in line to take over for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is likely leaving to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders.

You can also add San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero) and former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy (via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler) to New England's list, as both are set for interviews with the Patriots.

Fleury has spent the last five seasons in San Francisco and has experience coaching on both sides of the ball, starting as a defensive quality coach in 2019 before shifting to offense in 2020. He had coached 49ers tight ends the last two seasons.

Getsy had a long run in various offensive coaching positions with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-21, before joining the Bears as their offensive coordinator in 2022. He was fired by Chicago in January.

Nine candidates have been connected to New England's opening at offensive coordinator this offseason: Caley, Engstrand, Fleury, Getsy, Zac Robinson (Rams), Jerrod Johnson (Texans), Thomas Brown (Panthers), Dan Pitcher (promoted by Bengals), and Shane Waldron (formerly of Seahawks, hired by Bears).