Patriots list 20 players on their first injury report of Week 7
FOXBORO -- Before playing each other on the field Sunday afternoon, the Patriots and the Bills are locked into a different competition: Who can have the biggest injury report throughout Week 7?
Round 1 goes to the Patriots, who listed 20 players on Wednesday's injury report. Twenty! Six of those players did not participate at all, while 14 others were limited during Wednesday's practice:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Chest
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot
DL Keion White, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Ankle
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Knee
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
DB Jack Jones, Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
That is a lot of injured Patriots. Henry, Jonathan Jones, Uche, and White all left last Sunday's loss to the Raiders (Henry did return at least), so they are definitely worth monitoring throughout the week.
Cornerback Jack Jones was limited, but he returned to practice Tuesday to open the 21-day window for New England to activate him off IR. So New England may get one Jones back in the secondary, while potentially losing another one.
Demario Douglas practicing is also a good sign, after the rookie receiver missed Week 6 with a concussion. The Pats are going to need all the weapons they can get offensively against the Bills this weekend.
Compared to New England, Buffalo was slacking on their first injury report of the week, listing only a dozen players:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Neck / Concussion
TE Quintin Morris, Ankle
DT Ed Oliver, Toe
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen, Right Shoulder
CB Kaiir Elam, Ankle
CB Dane Jackson, Foot
DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder
DE Greg Rousseau, Foot
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Spencer Brown, Knee
DE A.J. Epenesa, Quad
TE Dalton Kincaid, Concussion
TE Dawson Knox, Wrist
