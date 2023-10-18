Patriots list 20 players on their first injury report of Week 7

FOXBORO -- Before playing each other on the field Sunday afternoon, the Patriots and the Bills are locked into a different competition: Who can have the biggest injury report throughout Week 7?

Round 1 goes to the Patriots, who listed 20 players on Wednesday's injury report. Twenty! Six of those players did not participate at all, while 14 others were limited during Wednesday's practice:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Chest

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot

DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews, Ankle

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Knee

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

DB Jack Jones, Hamstring

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

That is a lot of injured Patriots. Henry, Jonathan Jones, Uche, and White all left last Sunday's loss to the Raiders (Henry did return at least), so they are definitely worth monitoring throughout the week.

Cornerback Jack Jones was limited, but he returned to practice Tuesday to open the 21-day window for New England to activate him off IR. So New England may get one Jones back in the secondary, while potentially losing another one.

Demario Douglas practicing is also a good sign, after the rookie receiver missed Week 6 with a concussion. The Pats are going to need all the weapons they can get offensively against the Bills this weekend.

Compared to New England, Buffalo was slacking on their first injury report of the week, listing only a dozen players:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Neck / Concussion

TE Quintin Morris, Ankle

DT Ed Oliver, Toe

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen, Right Shoulder

CB Kaiir Elam, Ankle

CB Dane Jackson, Foot

DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder

DE Greg Rousseau, Foot

FULL PARTICIPATION

T Spencer Brown, Knee

DE A.J. Epenesa, Quad

TE Dalton Kincaid, Concussion

TE Dawson Knox, Wrist

