Patriots injury report: Trent Brown, Sidy Sow miss Wednesday's practice

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones explains his 24-hour rule
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones explains his 24-hour rule 01:09

FOXBORO -- The Patriots hit the practice field for the first time of Week 2 on Wednesday, but did so without two offensive linemen. 

Tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow -- who got the start at right guard in Week 1 -- both missed the first practice of the week with a concussion. Given the current state of the New England offensive line, that's not good news for the Patriots.

Starting center David Andrews was also limited during Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. Guards Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Cole Strange (knee) were also limited, after both were inactive for New England's Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

Receiver DeVante Parker, who missed Sunday's opener with a knee injury, was also limited on Wednesday. Here is New England's full practice report from the first practice of the week:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown - Concussion
OL Sidy Sow - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews - Hamstring
WR Kayshon Boutte - Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
G Cole Strange - Knee

Sow and fellow rookie Atonio Mafi started along the New England offensive line last Sunday, and though they had their share of struggles, the line did a solid job at keeping Mac Jones clean against Philadelphia. The Dolphins' defense had three sacks in the team's Week 1 win over the Chargers, recording five QB hits against Justin Herbert.

For Miami, running back Raheem Mostert missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. Tackle Terron Armstead was limited with a trio of ailments (back, ankle, knee), as were defensive back Eijah Campbell (knee), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and receiver Jaylen Waddle (oblique).

First published on September 13, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

