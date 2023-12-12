Patriots host 30th annual Children's Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were full of holiday spirit on Tuesday. Some of them were even covered in it at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots Foundation and the Kraft Family hosted the 30th annual New England Patriots Children's Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, welcoming over 200 children in need from The Salvation Army and community centers throughout New England for an evening of fun.

The kids were treated to a night of food, which was served up by Patriots players and cheerleaders. There were also presents and plenty of holiday-themed games, including the highlight of the night when the kids get to decorate players like a Christmas tree.

Formerly known as "Wrap-A-Pat," the "Trim-A-Tree" game remains the pinnacle of the evening for the kids and the players. Giant football players stand in place as kids covered them with wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, and anything else they could get their hands on.

Throughout the years, players have said that the annual holiday part is their favorite event of the season. Based on the giant smiles inside the stadium on Tuesday night, it's easy to see why they feel that way.