Patriots ready for an amazing opportunity, unique atmosphere in Germany

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots had plenty to say about their upcoming trip to Germany on Wednesday. Just don't expect them to say any of it in German.

While the Patriots will head overseas on Thursday for Sunday's clash with the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, none of them currently speak any German. (Hunter Henry said that he is a big fan of bratwurst though.)

They're hoping that changes once they touch down in Deutschland.

"I know they're going to ask me if I know any, and hopefully I can learn," quarterback Mac Jones said Wednesday inside Gillette Stadium. "I'm a quick learner, so we'll see."

Even head coach Bill Belichick has some learning to do. There's one phrase he'd really love to learn on this trip.

"'Patriots win' -- what's the word for that?" he asked Wednesday morning. "I've been spoken to in German, just don't know what was said."

The Patriots are certainly disappointed with their 2-7 record, but they're fully embracing this trip. Jones, Henry, and David Andrews were all sporting a sweatshirt with the Patriots logo inside the German flag on Wednesday, and all three understand the unique opportunity ahead.

"I think it's cool," said Jones. "It's a great opportunity for us to go out there and play the game that we love in front of a different crowd. I'm definitely looking forward to it."

"I've never really traveled far outside of the country. It's exciting and a cool opportunity," said Andrews. "It grows the game and it's great for the game. Through the announcement and seeing some of the festivities, the fan clubs and stuff, the connection with [Sebastian Vollmer], it's cool to see how popular the game is worldwide."

"It's pretty crazy; a game that I played as a little kid in the backyard, having fun running around, this game is going to take me to a foreign country to play a football game at the highest level," said Henry, putting it all into perspective. "It's pretty special and it will be a unique atmosphere that we're all excited for."

The New England franchise is no stranger to the NFL's international stage, having played in two games in London and one in Mexico City -- winning all three. But only Matthew Slater was on the roster when the Patriots last went to Europe in 2012, so this will be a new experience for the majority of the team.

The Patriots will practice in Foxboro on Thursday before jumping on a plane for their overseas flight later in the afternoon. In addition to being on a plane for seven-plus hours, they'll also lose six hours because of the time difference.

Players will try to combat all of that -- and jet lag -- by sleeping on the plane and then making sure they stay awake when they arrive in Germany. The Patriots will practice on Friday, and then have Saturday to try to completely adjust before Sunday's game.

Jones said that he's already taken steps to adjust his sleeping schedule.

"I have a game plan and it's already in effect," he said. "They've talked to us about it a little bit, and all that stuff. At the end of the day, stick to your routine and maybe move it up or move it back depending on how that fits for you. So, I've definitely done that."

"Both teams are dealing with it," noted Andrews. "It's not like the Colts are based out of Germany, so there's not really one big advantage for either team. It's just part of it, and we've talked about things we can do."

Andrews said that he'd try to sleep on the overnight flight, and he's got a secret to catch some Z's while in the air.

"I try not to connect to WI-FI on the plane. Maybe I shouldn't have said that so my wife doesn't know that," he joked. "If you don't have WI-FI there is nothing else to do but to get some sleep. So that's what I do when we head out west or on some of our longer trips."

This is a business trip for the Patriots, and an important one at that with the team sitting in last place in the AFC. They'll definitely have some fun and soak up the sights and sounds of a new place, but their focus is on beating the Colts.

While it's hard to go to Germany and not indulge in a beer, Henry said he'd be abstaining until after Sunday's tilt.

"We go get a big win, I might permit myself one," he said with a smile.

