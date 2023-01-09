A look at New England's free agents and other changes Patriots will likely make this offseason

FOXBORO -- The Patriots had their chance to make the playoffs in Week 18, but fell to an emotionally charged Bills team, 35-23, in Buffalo. With no help from the Jets and Browns (always a risky proposition) on Sunday, New England's season is over.

It's the second time in the last three seasons that the Patriots have missed the playoffs, and the team hasn't won a playoff game in nearly four years. There will be plenty of second-guessing after an 8-9 campaign over the coming months, and changes are expected both on the bench and up and down the roster.

Sunday's loss may have been the final game for both Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, both longtime team captains in New England and both free agents come March. The 35-year-old McCourty and 37-year-old Slater didn't want to discuss their futures in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss, but both gave off vibes of guys who just took the field for the final time of their career.

As for the team's other free agents, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Damien Harris are the most intriguing -- and impactful -- names on the list. Both are free to sign with whichever team they want this offseason, which could leave big voids on the New England offense.

Both said they wanted to return next season, and the Patriots will have money to spend. But will Bill Belichick spend that money on his homegrown guys, or let them get a big payday elsewhere?

Along the offensive line, tackle will be a big area of need over the coming months, with Yodny Cajuste, Isaiah Wynn, Conor McDermott, and Marcus Cannon all free agents. Wynn is likely gone, and Trent Brown was a huge disappointment at left tackle throughout the season, so the Patriots could be looking for an edge guy on both sides of the line.

On the defensive side, veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones is set to hit the open market after seven solid seasons. He joined the Patriots in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, and grew into an important piece of the team's secondary over the years.

In addition to potentially losing Slater, New England's special teams could be looking for a new long snapper as well with Joe Cardona heading toward free agency. Cardona had started 140 straight games for the Patriots since being drafted in 2015, but that streak came to an end in Week 16 when he was placed on IR with an ankle injury. And the future of punter Jake Bailey, who signed a big four-year extension last August, is murky given his suspension at the end of the season and subsequent grievance against the team. Belichick said Monday that he could see Bailey with the team next year, but Bailey may not want to be back.

Here is New England's full list of free agents this offseason:

Nelson Agholor, WR

Yodny Cajuste, OT

Marcus Cannon, OT

Joe Cardona, LS

Carl Davis, DT

Cody Davis, S

James Ferentz, C

Damien Harris, RB

Jonathan Jones, DB

Devin McCourty, S

Conor McDermott, OT

Raekwon McMillan, LB

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Jabril Peppers, S

Matthew Slater, WR/ST

Joejuan Williams, DB

Mack Wilson, LB

Isaiah Wynn, OT

In addition to that long list of unrestricted free agents, defensive back Myles Bryant will also be a restricted free agent this offseason. He struggled as the team moved him around in the secondary in 2022.

That is just the uncertainty with the roster. There is plenty of work to do on the coaching staff too, after Belichick's experiment with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge handling the offense failed miserably throughout the 2022 season. Neither had ever run an offense before, and it showed as the Patriots took a massive step back in just about every facet on that side of the ball. Maybe having a real offensive mind calling the shots on offense will lead to bigger things for the unit in 2023.

Patricia could move back to the defensive side, especially if Jerod Mayo moves on to a real coordinator role or, potentially, a head-coaching gig. And given all the issues that plagued New England's special teams throughout the season -- capped off by giving up two kickoff return touchdown to the Bills in Week 18 -- a change should be made in the third phase of the game. If Belichick opts to move on from special teams coordinator Cam Achord, Judge would be a logical replacement given his prior background as a special teams coach.

We've heard a lot about Bill O'Brien potentially returning to New England in 2023, and he would certainly bring an offensive mind to the staff. But maybe it's time for Belichick to find someone beyond his own coaching family to bring in a fresh voice.

Changes are coming this offseason, or at least they should be coming this offseason. Buckle up for what should be one of the more fascinating offseasons in recent Patriots history.