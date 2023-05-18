Patriots finalize dates, times for preseason games vs. Texans, Packers, Titans
BOSTON -- The Patriots' preseason schedule has been finalized.
New England will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m., finalizing the last puzzle piece of the preseason Patriots schedule.
The three postseason games will be played on the following dates and times:
Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. ET, vs. Houston Texans
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. ET, at Green Bay Packers
Friday, Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET, at Tennessee Titans
The regular season will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the full regular-season schedule can be found here.
