Patriots finalize dates, times for preseason games vs. Texans, Packers, Titans

Breaking down the Patriots' schedule in 2023 with Michael Hurley

Breaking down the Patriots' schedule in 2023 with Michael Hurley

Breaking down the Patriots' schedule in 2023 with Michael Hurley

BOSTON -- The Patriots' preseason schedule has been finalized.

New England will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m., finalizing the last puzzle piece of the preseason Patriots schedule.

The three postseason games will be played on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. ET, vs. Houston Texans

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. ET, at Green Bay Packers

Friday, Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET, at Tennessee Titans

The regular season will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the full regular-season schedule can be found here.