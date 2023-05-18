Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots finalize dates, times for preseason games vs. Texans, Packers, Titans

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Breaking down the Patriots' schedule in 2023 with Michael Hurley
Breaking down the Patriots' schedule in 2023 with Michael Hurley 03:44

BOSTON -- The Patriots' preseason schedule has been finalized.

New England will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m., finalizing the last puzzle piece of the preseason Patriots schedule.

The three postseason games will be played on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. ET, vs. Houston Texans
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. ET, at Green Bay Packers
Friday, Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET, at Tennessee Titans

The regular season will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the full regular-season schedule can be found here.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 2:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.