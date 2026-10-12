"Feels bumpier this time": Patriots fans react to 3-2 start, the same record as last season

If deja vu is thinking you lived a moment before, then New England Patriots fans, this feeling you have is deja vu. At 3-2, the team has the same record as last year, and they have won and lost on the exact same weeks.

"Definitely feels bumpier this time than last year," said Patriots fan Cory Guglietti.

Much of the turbulence comes by way of the offensive pilot, quarterback Drake Maye. After fumbling through his first three games, he has thrown for nearly 650 yards and accounted for eight total touchdowns in his last two games. Flight attendant, can we get some humble pie please?

"It's the best tasting pie I could have to be honest with you because you want to be wrong," joked Guglietti, an admitted Maye doubter after the start of the season. "Just some maybe pumping the brakes. We are standing under the Brady statue, so let's give it a little time before we are all in."

He and his son MJ Guglietti have been going back and forth on Maye for six weeks, but unlike his father, MJ never lost faith.

"I came home and said, 'I will take written or verbal apologies for all the Drake Maye disrespect,'" said MJ.

"What did you have for us at the dinner table?" responded Cory.

"Oh, there is an apology form online for why people disrespected Drake Maye the past six weeks," smiled MJ.

Even the most diehard fans admitted having had their beliefs tested. Brandon Tyler has Maye on his fantasy team.

"I actually benched him the last two weeks, and he scored 37 and 51 [points] consecutively back-to-back," said Tyler, adding that he will be starting on his team next week. "Absolutely, yeah 100%."

Does this about-face make this team a Super Bowl contender again? The wins and losses so far have been a mirror image of last season, including beating Buffalo. The outlier being they lost to the Steelers and Raiders last year and beat both this season.

"We had a lot of our starters out yesterday, and we played solid football, and [the Raiders] were 3-1, so there you go," said Pats fan Lisa Young. "Anyone can be a Super Bowl contender, and we are going in the right direction."

Maybe that torching of the Raiders feels like a torch passing. Perhaps, they are onto the New York Jets, as Brady was onto Cincinnati.

"He's more Brady-like than he has ever been for a while," said Doug Young. "Given his performance the last two games, I would say he is back."