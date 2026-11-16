New England Patriots fans are trying to remain optimistic about the team's chances to right the ship, after quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury that could sideline him for some games, if not the remainder of the season.

It was unusually quiet at Patriot Place in Foxboro on Monday as the team returned stateside following Sunday's game in Germany. The Detroit Lions beat the Patriots 35-10.

For lifelong Patriots fans like Mike Kuszay, the injury to Maye was a devastating blow in what has already been a disappointing season.

"That was a crusher. Absolute crusher because Drake really is the guy for this team," Kuszay said. "Without him, it's tough. We just don't have that much without him."

With the Patriots sitting at 5-5, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito is set to take the reins of an offense that has been plagued by injuries all season.

"I love DeVito as a dude, don't get me wrong, but after what I saw yesterday and even in the preseason with him getting all the full snaps, it's tough," Kuszay said. "I'm really worried about 'Tommy Cutlets' serving up cutlets to the other team."

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, expectations were certainly higher for the Patriots heading into this season. Now, the team faces an uphill battle to make the playoffs.

Fan Greg Boucher said he didn't expect the Patriots to have five losses this early in the season, but acknowledged the team is facing a tougher schedule this year.

"That's a thing that we've kind of taken for granted around here, is runs to the Super Bowl," Boucher said.

He's also not ready to write off the team's chances. "It doesn't look great, but we've been through worse," Boucher said.

Maye is just the latest addition to a lengthy list of injured players that has included two of the team's biggest offseason acquisitions, wide receivers Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown.

Ryan Beatty was excited when the Patriots traded for Brown and, despite the receiver's struggles, applauded the team for making the move.

"I'm real proud that, you know, they did take a risk. They haven't done that in a long time, so I do credit them for that," Beatty said. "I hope A.J. can, you know, get his feet under him and, you know, turn into the receiver we all know he is."

Beatty is also keeping his faith in head coach Mike Vrabel, hoping he can turn the season around.

"I've been a Patriots fan for 25 years. I've learned to just always stay with them," Beatty said. "You know, they always will surprise you, and I'm always going to be confident that Vrabel and the guys will be good."

The Patriots will have a bye week to rest and recover before taking on the (as of Monday morning) winless Los Angeles Chargers.