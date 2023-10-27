Patriots-Dolphins Week 8 predictions: Can Pats make it two in a row?

Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are feeling pretty good about themselves after a nice upset win over the Buffalo Bills last week. But now they have to go on the road to a place that has never been very kind to them.

Miami is a wonderful place to visit -- unless you're the New England Patriots. The Pats are just 17-41 against the Dolphins in games played in Miami, and they haven't won at Hard Rock Stadium since 2019. Tua Tagovailoa has also never lost to the Patriots, sporting a perfect 5-0 record against Bill Belichick and crew.

Can the Patriots change that come Sunday? They'll have to pull off another upset if they want to go on their first winning streak of the season, with Miami sitting as 9.5-point favorites heading into the matchup.

Will the Pats have some fun in the sun, or will they come back home disappointed? The WBZ sports team makes their predictions for the Week 8 clash:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots always struggle in Miami. But their win over Buffalo was a huge confidence booster, and Miami is hurting with Tyreek Hill dealing with a hip injury. I think the Pats could steal this one.

Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This weekend in Miami is a chance -- just a chance -- for the Patriots to take another baby step toward salvaging their season.

They have either "figured it out" on offense with a healthier line and have found out who they are with Mac, his receivers, and tight ends. OR... they still have a lot of work to do.

I've liked this group since Day 1 of training camp and they've kept up a good attitude. But can they reel in this Miami offense and win in a place that has been a house of horrors for decades?

Patriots 27, Dolphins 23

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Last time the Patriots played the Dolphins, they had major issues at right tackle. This time, I have concerns about left tackle, after Trent Brown got rolled up on last weekend. It looked nasty.

And as we've seen with abundant evidence, the Patriots' offense can't function without baseline tackle play.

Dolphins 21, Patriots 10

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

I just don't like the Patriots in Miami. Ever.

Like Week 2, the Pats can keep this one close. But to win they'll have to keep Tyreek Hill AND the Miami run game in check, or hope the offense can keep pace. I don't like their chances.

Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

