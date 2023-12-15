Demario Douglas clears concussion protocol, "should be available" Sunday vs. Chiefs

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' offense may get a big boost Sunday when New England hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Rookie receiver Demario Douglas has cleared concussion protocol and "should be available" for Sunday's game, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

Yes, Belichick provided an actual injury update during his Friday morning press conference inside Gillette Stadium. Barring any setbacks during Friday's walkthrough, Douglas should be good to return on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion.

Despite missing those two games (and another earlier in the season), Douglas still leads New England with 410 receiving yards in his rookie campaign. He's done that on 36 catches (second-most on the team), with five of those receptions going for 20 or more yards. Douglas also has 29 yards on the ground off four carries.

Getting Douglas back in the mix would be great news for Bailey Zappe this weekend, as the QB had just three receivers for Week 14's win over the Steelers: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor, and Tyquan Thornton. In addition to Douglas, rookie Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) and veteran DeVante Parker (knee) missed last week's win. Both have been limited in practice this week, and Thornton was a limited participant with a hamstring injury on Thursday.

