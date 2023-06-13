Defensive players we're focused on during Patriots minicamp

FOXBORO -- As minicamp continues in Foxboro, we're already thinking about the regular season. And it's hard not to get excited about the Patriots defense in 2023.

The New England defense has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL this year. And with a lot of talented quarterbacks on the schedule this year -- from Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen (twice) to Jalen Hurts in Week 1 to Patrick Mahomes, just to name a few -- the Pats are going to need the defense to really lay some licks on the opposition.

There are several talented and exciting players on the defensive side, and here are the ones we'll be keeping a close eye on during minicamp and training camp this summer.

Christian Gonzalez

There is a ton of hype surrounding the 17th overall pick, who could be lining up as New England's No. 1 corner in Week 1. Gonzalez showed off his athleticism and playmaking ability in OTAs, where he lined up opposite Jack Jones as the team's top corner.

A top-tier corner could go a long way for the Patriots against one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

Kyle Dugger

Jokes were made when the Patriots drafted Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2020. A lot of jokes.

But very few are laughing about the former DII safety now. Dugger has become a hard-hitter and a leader in the secondary. He's in line for a huge year in 2023 as the Patriots look to fill the Devin McCourty-sized void in the secondary, with Dugger playing for a contract in his final year before hitting free agency.

Marte Mapu

There is a lot of hype around Mapu, a third-rounder who has been a safety-linebacker hybrid during offseason workouts. He's played next to Ja'Whaun Bentley in the middle of the field and in McCourty's old spot as the team's high safety.

We'll have lots of fun playing "Where is Marte Mapu lined up" this summer.

Ja'Whaun Bentley

He has quietly become one of the leaders of the New England defense, and we're not just talking about Bentley leading the team in tackles the last two seasons.

Expect him to rack up plenty more tackles this year as he clogs the middle of the field, but we'll be watching -- and listening -- to Bentley as he continues to be a leader with both his words and his actions.

Matthew Judon and Josh Uche

These guys made opposing quarterbacks absolutely miserable last season, racking up a combined 27 sacks. They won't be hitting quarterbacks in minicamp, but it's always worth keeping an eye on Judon (and his fun antics).

And no one benefits from the added attention that Judon commands than Uche, who could be in line for an even bigger season in 2023. Like Dugger, Uche is also playing for a contract this year.

This New England defense should be a lot of fun to watch, and a real pain against opposing offenses. The unit should continue to play at a high level, and keep the team in games throughout the season.