Patriots-Colts predictions: Will the Pats earn a much-needed win in Germany?

BOSTON -- To say the Patriots have had a rough go of things would be an understatement. Perhaps a change of scenery is what they need.

They'll get that this week, as the team works in Frankfurt, Germany, ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts at Deutsche Bank Park. It marks the Patriots' fourth international game, and with the team being 3-0 in those previous games (in London and Mexico City), perhaps Bill Belichick will be able to tap in to whatever made those weeks successful.

Here's how the WBZ sports team sees Sunday playing out.

Dan Roche, WBZ Sports

I look at this Patriots team and believe they have the ingredients to pull off a win against the Colts. But, I've thought that way all season long. I go back to the phrase "You are what you are." And this team continues to make mental mistakes, turnovers, and ill-timed penalties.

Colts 24, Patriots 21

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

The Patriots probably should win this game, but it's hard to feel too good about them in any circumstance right now. They just lost to Sam Howell.

And while I'm not sure if Gardner Minshew is better or worse than Howell, I do believe he'll be aggressive. And with the Patriots' secondary in a bit of turmoil, he should have plenty of opportunity to move the ball.

The Colts have score 20 or more points in ever single one of their games thus far this season. The Patriots have been held under 20 points in seven of their nine games. That doesn't bode well for New England.

Colts 24, Patriots 20

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

At least Patriots fans will have a whole Sunday afternoon ahead of them following this weekend's loss.

Colts 27, Patriots 17