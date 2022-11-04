Injury report: Colts rule out Jonathan Taylor; Harris, Andrews, Parker missing from Patriots practice

Patriots 1st Down: Pats have a "Gotta Have It" game vs. Colts in Week 9

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' defense won't have to deal with one of the NFL's best rushers on Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor for their Week 9 tilt with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor re-aggravated his ankle injury last Sunday in a loss to the Washington Commanders and missed all three days of practice this week. The 23-year-old has 462 rushing yards for the season, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He ran all over the Patriots' defense last season in Indy, running for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 Colts victory.

Second-year back Deon Jackson, who has 100 yards and a touchdown on his 30 carries this season, will get the start out of the Indy backfield on Sunday.

The Patriots will likely be down their top running back too, with Damien Harris missing a third straight day of practice on Friday with an unknown illness. If Harris is indeed out, Rhamondre Stevenson will have to lead the way out of the New England backfield.

Along with Harris, center David Andrews (concussion), tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), and receiver DeVante Parker (knee) all missed practice on Friday. It was the third straight absence for Andrews and Parker, making it unlikely they'll suit up on Sunday.

With Andrews likely missing his second straight game, James Ferentz is in line for another start at center. The New England offensive line struggled last Sunday against the New York Jets, as quarterback Mac Jones was sacked six times in the win.

WBZ-TV has you covered for Sunday's Patriots-Colts game! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, with the Pats and the Colts set to kick things off at 1 p.m. After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!