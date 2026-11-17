The Patriots are no longer in primetime when they come out of their bye week.

New England was set to be featured on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

Instead, the NFL announced on Tuesday that the Nov. 29 game at SoFi Stadium will be played at 4:05 p.m. eastern time, 1:05. The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns will now be featured on Sunday Night Football.

The flex is an exciting one for Browns fans. Cleveland has not been featured on Sunday Night Football since 2021.

As part of the move, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will now play at 1 p.m.

Tuesday was the deadline for the NFL to announce any changes to the schedule.

Before the season, the game shaped up as a showdown between star young quarterbacks Drake Maye and Justin Herbert with two teams fighting for a playoff spot.

Instead, the Chargers have started the season as one of the worst teams in football. Los Angeles won its first game of the year Monday night, defeating the Baltimore Ravens to improve its record to 1-8.

The Patriots, meanwhile, currently sit just outside of the playoffs. But New England lost Maye to a potentially season-ending injury last week when he suffered what the team reportedly fears is a fractured ankle during a blowout loss to Detroit.

Tommy DeVito is expected to get the start against the Chargers.

In the Boston and Los Angeles markets, the Patriots-Chargers game will now be found on CBS. That means in Boston that the game will be available on WBZ-TV.