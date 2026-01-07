What do Patriots tickets cost for NFL playoffs against the LA Chargers?

The New England Patriots are back in the playoffs after several disappointing seasons. While fans are excited, surprisingly ticket prices have started to dip as the game approaches.

What do Patriots-Chargers tickets cost?

WBZ-TV checked the tickets Monday with the cheapest ticket coming in around $235. By Wednesday, the least expensive ticket on Ace Ticket was $200, Ticketmaster at $177, and StubHub at $183.

StubHub is on dynamic pricing that changes by supply and demand. The company tells us, when teams clinch a playoff berth price tend to spike, and often come down in 24 to 48 hours. It's the perfect time to buy if you're willing to spend.

"Wow, I haven't been to a game in a long time. It's too expensive," Patriots fan Rich Hayes said.

"I would pay to get a seat right down close. I'd pay $500," Patriots fan Mary Jane Muello added.

How cost of Patriots tickets has changed

Peter Percuoco has been a season ticket holder since 1993, right after Drew Bledsoe was drafted. His best friend was Bledsoe's tight end in college.

"I said, 'I am buying tickets.' Back then, tickets were easy to get. It was Schaefer Stadium it was $300 a seat," says Percuoco.

He was there during the "Snow Bowl" when the dynasty started when Adam Vinatieri kicked the game winner in the snow against Oakland.

"That day, you don't know you are part of history at that moment," Percuoco said. "How much money did I spend that night? How the hell do I know. Probably spent as much drinking beer as I did getting through the gate in the first place but a lot of fun:"

He considers it money well spent.

If you're still planning on getting a ticket, pricing can be a bit of a gamble. StubHub said there is no guarantee pricing will continue to fall as we get closer to kickoff, so now might be the time to get tickets.