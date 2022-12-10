Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Jakobi Meyers, Jalen Mills, Isaiah Wynn won't play Monday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will not have their top receiver Monday night against the Cardinals. Jakobi Meyers was one of three players ruled out by New England on Saturday's injury report.

Meyers (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and Isaiah Wynn (foot) will all miss the Monday night contest in Arizona. Running back Damien Harris (thigh) was listed as doubtful after sitting out Saturday's final practice of the week.

Meyers leads the Patriots with 593 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions. His 50 catches on the year are second behind Rhamondre Stevenson's 56 catches. Meyers and Stevenson have both been targeted a team-high 67 times this season.

Tackles Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) are both questionable after being limited participants at Saturday's practice.

