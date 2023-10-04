Patriots have busy injury report in first practice in preparation for Saints game
BOSTON -- The Patriots will host the Saints on Sunday, looking to bounce back from an ugly drubbing in Dallas and looking to avoid an unimaginable 1-4 start to the season. But they weren't exactly at full health out on the practice field on Wednesday.
While Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez were expected absences as they deal with long-term injuries, the Patriots also had 10 players listed as limited participants.
That list included running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), guard Cole Strange (knee), and defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee).
Jonathan Jones, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to an ankle injury, was limited, as was cornerback Shaun Wade, who saw a major uptick in playing time after Gonzalez's injury last week.
On a positive front, the Patriots did start the clock on three players to return to the field from IR or PUP in Riley Reiff, Cody Davis and Trey Flowers. All three, though, were limited in their return to practice.
Running back Ty Montgomery was the other limited player, though he's dealing with an illness, not an injury.
The Saints' injury report was a bit crowded as well, with six players not participating and three more players listed as limited.
The full practice report for both teams on Wednesday is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Christian Gonzalez, shoulder
LB Matthew Judon, elbow
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
RB Ty Montgomery, Illness
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
SAINTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Juwan Johnson, Calf
S Lonnie Johnson, Hamstring
TE Jimmy Graham, NIR-Rest
G Andrus Peat, Concussion
T Ryan Ramczyk, NIR-Rest/Foot
DT Bryan Bresee, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Paulson Adebo, Hamstring
QB Derek Carr, Right Shoulder
C Erik McCoy, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Foster Moreau, Ankle
S Jordan Howden, Finger
We've got everything Saints-Patriots covered on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30pm on TV38, and continues Friday night with Patriots All Access on WBZ-TV at 7pm. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Saints kick off just after 1pm, and we'll wrap it all up on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 immediately following the game!
for more features.