Patriots have busy injury report in first practice in preparation for Saints game

BOSTON -- The Patriots will host the Saints on Sunday, looking to bounce back from an ugly drubbing in Dallas and looking to avoid an unimaginable 1-4 start to the season. But they weren't exactly at full health out on the practice field on Wednesday.

While Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez were expected absences as they deal with long-term injuries, the Patriots also had 10 players listed as limited participants.

That list included running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), guard Cole Strange (knee), and defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee).

Jonathan Jones, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to an ankle injury, was limited, as was cornerback Shaun Wade, who saw a major uptick in playing time after Gonzalez's injury last week.

On a positive front, the Patriots did start the clock on three players to return to the field from IR or PUP in Riley Reiff, Cody Davis and Trey Flowers. All three, though, were limited in their return to practice.

Running back Ty Montgomery was the other limited player, though he's dealing with an illness, not an injury.

The Saints' injury report was a bit crowded as well, with six players not participating and three more players listed as limited.

The full practice report for both teams on Wednesday is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Christian Gonzalez, shoulder

LB Matthew Judon, elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Knee

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

RB Ty Montgomery, Illness

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

SAINTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Juwan Johnson, Calf

S Lonnie Johnson, Hamstring

TE Jimmy Graham, NIR-Rest

G Andrus Peat, Concussion

T Ryan Ramczyk, NIR-Rest/Foot

DT Bryan Bresee, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Paulson Adebo, Hamstring

QB Derek Carr, Right Shoulder

C Erik McCoy, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Foster Moreau, Ankle

S Jordan Howden, Finger

