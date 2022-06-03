Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox and Revs wish Celtics luck in NBA Finals

BOSTON -- The city of Boston has experienced lots of reason to celebrate over the past two decades, and the Celtics are now the latest team with a chance to add to the long list of champions in the city.

While beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals won't be easy, the Celtics will be taking the court with the support of their fellow pro sports teams in town.

The Red Sox, Bruins, and Revolution shared their support for the Celtics with social media posts on Thursday, ahead of Game 1.

The Patriots took it a step further by including personalized messages from Adrian Phillips, Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones and Damien Harris.

Combined, Boston teams have won 12 championships since the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI way back in February 2002. The Celtics are currently going for their second championship of the 21st century and 18th championship in franchise history.