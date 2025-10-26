How to watch Patriots vs. Browns in Week 8

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The New England Patriots are going for a fifth straight win on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns invade Gillette Stadium for a Week 8 clash.

The Patriots are rolling at 5-2 on the season and sitting atop of the AFC East. The Browns had a big win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, but are just 2-5 on the season and have one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Here's how you can tune in to Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Patriots and the Browns in Foxboro.

How can you watch Patriots vs. Browns on cable?

Locally, Sunday's game is on Boston 25 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Chris Myers will have play-by-play duties and Mark Schlereth will be the color analyst, while Kristina Pink will work the sideline on the FOX broadcast.

WBZ-TV will get your ready for the game with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m., and we'll wrap it all up with full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game on TV38.

How can you stream Patriots vs. Browns?

Fans can stream Sunday's Patriots-Brown game on NFL+ in the New England and Cleveland markets. Both require a subscription.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game on NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now available on YouTube and YouTube TV with a subscription.

Patriots vs. Browns history

The Patriots have a 14-13 edge over the Browns in the all-time series between the two teams. New England has won five straight over Cleveland.

The last time the Browns beat the Patriots was on Nov. 7, 2010, when Peyton Hillis ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Cleveland. It was one of just two regular-season losses for the Patriots that season.

Check out all the news, notes, and fun facts about this weekend's game here.

Patriots vs. Browns storylines

On Sunday, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will look to keep his extremely efficient season going against the top defense in the NFL. His offensive line -- mainly rookie left tackle Will Campbell -- will look to keep the terrifying Myles Garrett away from him.

Here's everything we'll be watching for come Sunday afternoon in Foxboro.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Browns in Week 8?

The Patriots are seven-point favorites on Sunday, and five of the eight experts on CBS Sports believe New England will cover that big spread. All eight are picking the Patriots to win outright on Sunday.

What is the Patriots' schedule the rest of the 2025 season?

Week 1: Raiders 20, Patriots 13

Week 2: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

Week 3: Steelers 21, Patriots 14

Week 4: Patriots 42, Panthers 13

Week 5: Patriots 23, Bills 20

Week 6: Patriots 25, Saints 19

Week 7: Patriots 31, Titans 13

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD