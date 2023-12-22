Patriots-Broncos Week 16 predictions

BOSTON -- The 3-11 Patriots are off to Denver to face the 7-7 Broncos on Christmas Eve. Which team will wake up happy after Santa comes down the chimney?

Clearly, the Broncos have a lot more to play for, as they're still alive in the playoff picture. But the Patriots will be looking to make their trip out to Denver worthwhile, as they've continued to play hard even amid this unsuccessful season.

Here's how the WBZ crew sees Sunday night's game playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots have three games left with a ton of guys hurt. This week, they are 7-point underdogs in Denver against the Broncos. Denver is still fighting to make the playoffs, so there's a lot at stake for them.

Broncos 24, Patriots 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

As Bailey Zappe said this week, the goal for the offense is to put together a good 60 minutes. The offense has been good the past two games - but only for 30 minutes. A full 60 is a must against Denver, which features a defense that has been real good the past seven games or so.

The New England defense faces another challenge in Russell Wilson. He's no Patrick Mahomes, but can still be dangerous with Courtland Sutton and company. Running back Javonte Williams leads the NFL in explosive run plays, so watch out for him too.

Denver is a tough place to play as the Pats try to play for a nice Christmas gift.

Broncos 24, Patriots 17

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I can't shake the feeling that the Patriots win this game. Maybe that's owing to my deep disrespect for late-stage Russell Wilson. That guy plays the position in such a wild and reckless way, and the Patriots' defense plays with such aggression, that I can't help but envision some costly turnovers leading to New England points.

I have some real concerns with the Hunter Henry and Jabrill Peppers injuries ... but if Ezekiel Elliott can pound it against the worst rushing defense in the NFL? I don't know. I can see the Patriots pulling off a weird win, similar to what they did in Pittsburgh.

Patriots 20, Broncos 18

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

IF Bailey Zappe puts together a full game, and IF the offense doesn't turn the ball over, and IF the defense gets a turnover or two, the Patriots have a good chance to win this game. But that is a lot of IFs.

Broncos 24, Patriots 13