Patriots' backup QB situation vs. Bills: Zappe active, Grier emergency status, Cunningham inactive

BOSTON -- The Patriots weren't kidding when they said they'd adapt their backup quarterback plan based on their opponent each week, as Sunday's setup is completely different from last week's "plan" in Las Vegas.

For Sunday's game against Buffalo, Bailey Zappe is active, (presumably) set to serve as Mac Jones' primary backup QB.

If both Jones and Zappe suffer injuries or are ejected, then Will Grier can enter the game as the designated emergency quarterback.

One player who won't be seeing the field at all under any circumstance is Malik Cunningham, who was listed among the inactive players for Sunday's game.

Last week, Cunningham was the only active backup, with Zappe as the emergency quarterback and Grier being inactive. It was an odd choice, considering Cunningham has spent the bulk of his practice time at receiver and on special teams, but it didn't necessarily hurt the Patriots. Cunningham played six total snaps, but just a few at quarterback, while Jones' play never dipped to a level where he needed to be replaced.

The full list of inactives for both teams is below.

PATRIOTS

T Calvin Anderson

WR Juju Smith-Schuster

WR Kayson Boutte

LB Josh Uche

DE Keion White

QB Malik Cunningham

QB Will Grier (emergency 3rd)

BILLS

S Damar Hamlin

LB A.J. Klein

T Germain Ifedi

G Alec Anderson

TE Quintin Morris

DT Ed Oliver