Patriots announce jersey numbers for veteran players

BOSTON -- Patriots rookies are still multiple months away from earning a real jersey number, but veteran players -- either new signees or veterans making a change -- officially have their digits for the 2023 season.

Among players changing numbers, safety Jabrill Peppers is going from No. 3 to No. 5, a number which had previously been worn by Brian Hoyer. Peppers wore No. 5 at Michigan.

Receiver Scotty Washington, who played in one game last year, will be switching from No. 88 to No. 17.

That move opens up No. 88 for new tight end Mike Gesicki, who wore No. 88 from 2019-22 in Miami.

Among other notable numbers for newcomers, JuJu Smith-Schuster will wear No. 7 and James Robinson will wear No. 3.

The jersey numbers you’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/xd4pJ214WG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 24, 2023

Rookies won't be assigned official numbers until the Patriots' first preseason game.

The offseason kicks into full gear this week in Foxboro, with the Patriots getting their OTA program in full swing on the practice fields.