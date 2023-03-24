Patriots announce dates for 2023 OTAs, minicamp practices at Gillette Stadium

Devin McCourty humbled by retirement ceremony, excited for next chapter

BOSTON -- It's springtime in New England, which means Patriots OTAs will be here soon.

On Friday, the team announced when those organized team activities and mandatory minicamp will tentatively be taking place at Gillette Stadium this year.

The first day of OTAs for veteran players will be April 17, 10 days before the NFL Draft takes place.

The Patriots will then hold OTA sessions on the following 10 dates:

May 22

May 23

May 25

May 30

May 31

June 2

June 5

June 6

June 8

June 9

Mandatory minicamp for all players will be held June 12-14.

While the NFL has no true offseason, the opening of OTAs is sure to flip the page from the free agency period to the real building period for the 2023 season.