A look at Patriots' opponents in the 2023 season

FOXBORO -- With the NFL playoffs commencing without the Patriots, we're on to 2023 in New England. And though we don't know who will be playing for the Pats in 2023, we do know which team's they'll be squaring off against during the regular season.

There are some big ones on the list, too, with the Pats set to play teams from the AFC West and NFC East. The Patriots will play the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2020, welcoming the perennial Super Bowl contender to Gillette at some point in 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will also come to town for the first time since 2015.

New England will also make another trip to Las Vegas to visit Josh McDaniels and his Raiders, which will be the third the team's third visit to Sin City over the last two years, if you count their preseason trip. The Pats will also travel to Dallas for the first time since 2015, when Dion Lewis made a name for himself with some wild video-game moves out of the backfield. New England will also face the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the second straight year.

Here's a quick snapshot of New England's opponents next season, with nine home games and eight road tilts:

HOME

Buffalo

Miami

New York Jets

Washington

Philadelphia

Kansas City

Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis

New Orleans

AWAY

Buffalo

Miami

New York Jets

New York Giants

Dallas

Denver

Las Vegas

Pittsburgh

The Pats finished the 2022 season at 8-9 and in third place in the AFC East. With that finish, they'll play three other third-place teams in the Steelers, Colts, and Saints.

And, of course, they'll have six games against the AFC East, facing the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins at home and on the road.

New England could lose one of its home games, as reports in November indicated that the Pats may be playing overseas in Germany in 2023.