No bail again for Patrick Mendoza, restaurant owner accused in North End shooting

Restaurant owner accused in North End shooting will stay held without bail

BOSTON - Patrick Mendoza, the restaurant owner accused of shooting at a man in the North End last summer, will stay held without bail, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Mendoza, 54, was in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston for a dangerousness hearing in the case.

His friends, family and fellow North End business owners sat in the courtroom as Mendoza, the owner of Monica's Trattoria, was accused of firing a gun at a man outside of Modern Pastry the night of July 12th.

Patrick Mendoza in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, October 31, 2023. CBS Boston

Prosecutors say Mendoza was the man seen on surveillance video riding down Hanover Street on a bike around 11 p.m. They say Mendoza pulled out a gun during an exchange with a 50-year-old man and fired a shot that hit the front window of the bakery. The men knew each other for years, according to investigators.

Boston Police say this is Patrick Mendoza firing a gun while riding a bike on Hanover Street, July 12, 2023. Boston Police

Mendoza evaded police for nine days after the shooting. He was arrested July 21 at Gosnold Treatment Center in Falmouth, a substance abuse treatment center.

He's facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

In court Tuesday, the prosecutors argued the incident was too brazen to warrant bail.

Mendoza's defense attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, called into question whether her client was adequately identified as the shooter.

He was ordered to be held without bail and is due back in court December 21.

