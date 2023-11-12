Patrick Dempsey joins softball tournament to raise money for Lewiston victims' families

LEWISTON, Maine - A softball tournament was held in Lewiston, Maine to raise money for the families affected by last month's mass shooting that killed 18 people.

Lending star power to the tournament was Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey. The former "Grey's Anatomy" star also paid visits to Central Maine Healthcare and youth organization Tree Street Youth last week, saying he was thankful for everyone helping his hometown heal after the tragedy.

"It's awesome. I mean, just to see him out here just like one of us in this community and supporting us," said Kailey Bubier. "I mean, how many people can say they've played softball against Patrick Dempsey? Not a lot. So it's great for him to come out and be supportive and actually be involved in the games. It's pretty cool."

The former Red Sox pitcher took part in a softball tournament to raise money for the families of the victims in the Lewiston mass shooting. CBS Boston

Also taking part in the tournament was former Red Sox pitcher Bill "Spaceman" Lee. Organizers hope they raised about $20,000 but a silent auction associated with the tournament is likely to boost the total.