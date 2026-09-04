DA defends first-degree murder charges in Lindsay Clancy case after "heinous killings"

Now that a mistrial has been declared in Lindsay Clancy's murder case, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz must now decide if he will retry the case, and if so, what charges she will face.

"I will let you know that there will be no decisions made today regarding that," Cruz said Friday outside court. "I'm going to be meeting with our team, and we will address this case further at the appropriate time and in the context of an official court proceeding."

Clancy pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan - in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home in January 2023.

Prosecutors said Clancy planned the killings and knew right from wrong when she strangled the children.

"The facts are Lindsay Clancy killed her three children and the evidence suggested to us that she was in control of her actions when she committed those homicides," Cruz said.

Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, has criticized Cruz for charging her with first-degree murder, which mandates a jury trial. The defense admitted Clancy killed her kids but said she shouldn't be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

After the trial that lasted seven weeks, the jury remained deadlocked after 36 hours of deliberations. The judge declared a mistrial Friday afternoon.

Cruz defended his decision to charge Clancy with first-degree murder, and said the case is not about the healthcare system or how women are treated.

"I understand that postpartum depression has impacted the lives of countless women and their families and I sympathize with their struggles," Cruz said. "The investigation into these heinous killings, however, did not establish that they were caused by such depression, and based upon that assessment, it was determined that the charges of first-degree murder were warranted and appropriate in these circumstances."

A status hearing on the case will be held Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

Reddington, said Clancy will be prepared for a second trial. "Judge Sullivan is indicating that we are looking at some time in the fall and she'll be ready. She'll be ready," Reddington said.