Boston Bruins to retire Patrice Bergeron's number 37 in TD Garden ceremony

The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that they will hoist Patrice Bergeron's No. 37 to the rafters at TD Garden during a ceremony this season.

Additional details on the number retirement ceremony, including the date and time, will be announced at a later date.

"Patrice was the kind of rare, generational talent that every team wanted," Bruins owner and governor Jeremy Jacobs said in a statement. "He was a deftly skilled playmaker and the undeniable greatest defensive forward in the NHL's history. But it was the leadership he provided on the ice and in the locker room that made him truly stand apart and an all-time legend of the Boston Bruins."

To the rafters.



The #NHLBruins are proud to announce that during the upcoming 2026-27 season, the club will bestow its highest honor upon Patrice Bergeron by retiring his No. 37. pic.twitter.com/MxBQ0uylEA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 18, 2026

Bergeron will become the 14th player to have his number retired by the Bruins organization. It is the second straight season the team will hold a number retirement ceremony after Boston honored Zdeno Chara in 2026.

"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," Bergeron said in a statement. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning."

In addition to Bergeron and Chara, the Bruins have also retired the numbers of Willie O'Ree, Rick Middleton, Cam Neely, Terry O'Reilly, Ray Bourque, Phil Esposito, Johnny Bucyk, Bobby Orr, Milt Schmidt, Eddie Shore, Aubrey "Dit" Clapper, and Lionel Hitchman.

"Across his remarkable 20-year career, Patrice Bergeron established himself as one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen and as a cornerstone to one of the most successful periods of Bruins hockey in our franchise's history," said Neely, who is now Bruins president. "But what elevates Patrice even further is that he made us proud each and every time he pulled on the Spoked-B. He led with humility, integrity and respect for everyone around him, setting a tone of inclusivity and collaboration that was vital to our success."

Bergeron was drafted 45th overall by the Bruins in the 2003 NHL Draft. He went on to play his entire 19-year career with the Bruins before retiring in 2023. In 1,294 career games, Bergeron recorded 427 goals and 613 assists, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to record 1,000 points.

During his illustrious career, Bergeron won the Selke Trophy a record six times, was a three-time NHL All-Star, and was named team captain for the 2020-21 season.

Bergeron hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2011 and made two additional appearances with the Bruins in 2013 and 2019.